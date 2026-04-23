1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $113.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.88 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

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1st Source Stock Performance

1st Source stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,440. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of 1st Source from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on 1st Source from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Source Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and commercial lending, residential mortgage loans, and cash management services. Its client base spans small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, professional firms, and individual consumers primarily across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

In addition to traditional banking services, 1st Source Corporation provides wealth management and trust services through its 1st Source Wealth Management division.

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