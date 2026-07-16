1st Source (SRCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $114.1280 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.88 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. 1st Source's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 29.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Source Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and commercial lending, residential mortgage loans, and cash management services. Its client base spans small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, professional firms, and individual consumers primarily across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

In addition to traditional banking services, 1st Source Corporation provides wealth management and trust services through its 1st Source Wealth Management division.

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