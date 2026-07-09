PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth

PriceSmart NASDAQ: PSMT is accelerating growth and outpacing peers in revenue growth, suggesting further upside for its stock price. The risk is its valuation, which, at approximately 36x the current year forecast, is high.

The caveat for bears is that this valuation aligns with peers, pricing in quality and growth, and likely underestimates PriceSmart’s strength. The company is well-positioned as the leading (in some cases) membership club retailer in Latin America. Its warehouse empire spans 12 countries and one U.S. territory, with new markets opening regularly.

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PriceSmart Today PSMT PriceSmart $187.58 -1.53 (-0.81%) 52-Week Range $101.30 ▼ $199.84 Dividend Yield 0.75% P/E Ratio 36.92 Add to Watchlist

The critical detail in 2026, and the operational factor for share prices, is the expected six new clubs by next spring, a more than 10% increase, with at least one in a new market with great potential. The fiscal Q3 results included plans to open the first PriceSmart in Chile. Chile represents a more lucrative market, with a well-established retail industry lacking a membership club, and consumers with greater spending power.

Estimates suggest that as many as five PriceSmarts could be located in Chile, with longer-term growth possible. Country-specific catalysts include a lean toward more economically friendly policies, attracting foreign investment, and its position in mining and green energy. Chile's dominance in lithium and copper, and its emergence in green hydrogen, are fueling the economic growth and rising incomes that underpin the spending power PriceSmart depends on.

PriceSmart Delivers in Latest Quarter, Outperforms Peers

PriceSmart had a solid fiscal Q3, with revenue growing 12.5% to $1.48 billion. The growth outpaced Costco NASDAQ: COST, accelerated from the prior year, and beat the analyst consensus by approximately 200 basis points (bps). Strength was seen across the network, with merchandise sales underpinning the strength. Comp sales, a sign of localized strength and organic growth, increased by 10.7% and are expected to remain strong in the upcoming quarters. Region-specific catalysts include rapidly improving industrialization, employment, and consumer health.

Margin new was another factor underpinning the stock price increase posted this year. The company is widening its margin with scale, driving a 14.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA despite foreign exchange and macroeconomic headwinds and cost pressures.

The company does not issue formal guidance, but it showed clear momentum in its results and an optimistic outlook, given its accelerating expansion plans. The likely outcome is that PriceSmart will continue to grow at a robust pace in the coming quarters, with growth accelerating in 2027 as new stores come online.

PriceSmart’s Weak Analyst Coverage Masks High Institutional Support

PriceSmart’s analyst coverage is weak, with only one tracked by MarketBeat, but there are mitigating factors.

The large, 80% institutional ownership, numerous large ownership blocks, lack of regular market-moving news (to drive trading volume), and low market cap are to blame. That said, institutions and long-term oriented funds hold the bulk of shares, while insiders control nearly all the rest. In this environment, the stock price can continue to rise, as institutions have been accumulating, and cash flows give them no reason to exit.

PriceSmart’s cash flow enables it to invest in growth, sustain a healthy balance sheet, and return capital to investors. The capital return is dividend distribution, which, although low in yield, is strong in reliability and growth. The yield is below average, about 0.7% annualized as of mid-July, but coverage is ample, the payout ratio runs below 30%, and annual increases are becoming the norm.

PriceSmart Set Up to Advance in Q3 2026

PriceSmart’s stock price experienced some volatility ahead of the release but stabilized in its wake. The result is that support was confirmed at the $190 level, and a bullish pattern is emerging. The past few weeks' action amounts to consolidation within an uptrend and is potentially a Bullish Flag. If confirmed by a breakout to the upside, the upside targets correspond to the magnitude of the preceding rally, or about $30. In this scenario, PSMT's share price can rise to $220 or higher by year’s end.

PriceSmart’s biggest risks lie in its business model, which relies on cross-border dealings. Risks include currency devaluation, as it buys in U.S. dollars and sells in local currency, and currency repatriation. Some markets, specifically Trinidad & Tobago, have faced severe currency shortages that have prevented the repatriation of profits. Geopolitical instability, supply, and import barriers also pose threats. The company mitigates these threats with dynamic sourcing, geographic diversification, regional logistics hubs, and private labels.

What the market gets wrong about this stock is that it is neither a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer nor a simple emerging-market play, but rather a highly specialized membership club with durable cash flows and a moat. The membership model, specifically the fees, underpins its profitability, making it more of a subscription service with a 90% renewal rate than a retailer. Additionally, the threat posed by eCommerce giants is mitigated by PriceSmart's footprint, which enables more cost-effective delivery of bulky items at scale to remote locations.

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