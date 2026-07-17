1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Up 81.9% in June

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,150,464 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 632,355 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 1stdibs.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on DIBS

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.65 on Friday. 1stdibs.com has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.73.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 47,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $214,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,737.02. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,216 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

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