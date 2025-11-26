1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David Rosenblatt Sells 595,071 Shares

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) CEO David Rosenblatt sold 595,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,028,911.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,917,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,039.37. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DIBS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 308,315 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,394. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.11.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. 1stdibs.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIBS. Wall Street Zen raised 1stdibs.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company's stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 29.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 695,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 22.0% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

