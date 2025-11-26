Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David Rosenblatt Sells 595,071 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
1stdibs.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO David Rosenblatt sold 595,071 shares on Nov. 24 at an average price of $5.09 for about $3.03 million, reducing his stake by 23.68% to 1,917,493 shares (SEC filing).
  • 1stdibs beat Q3 estimates with EPS of ($0.10) and revenue of $21.97M, but remains unprofitable with a -19.94% net margin and negative return on equity.
  • Shares recently traded at $5.69 (near a 52‑week high of $5.75) with a market cap around $208M, while Wall Street consensus is a "Reduce" rating amid mixed analyst views.
  • Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.com.

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) CEO David Rosenblatt sold 595,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,028,911.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,917,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,039.37. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

DIBS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 308,315 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,394. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.11.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. 1stdibs.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIBS. Wall Street Zen raised 1stdibs.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIBS

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company's stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 29.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 695,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 22.0% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in 1stdibs.com Right Now?

Before you consider 1stdibs.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 1stdibs.com wasn't on the list.

While 1stdibs.com currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[Revealed] The $100 Starlink Pre-IPO Jackpot!
[Revealed] The $100 Starlink Pre-IPO Jackpot!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines