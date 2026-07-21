3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.74. 3D Systems shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,190,404 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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3D Systems Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $387.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.39 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Corporation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 74.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company's stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

Further Reading

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