3i Group (LON:III) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 target price on the stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3i Group from GBX 4,750 to GBX 4,280 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of 3i Group to an "underperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,000 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,770.

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3i Group Stock Performance

III stock opened at GBX 2,525 on Monday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,255 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of £25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,781.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,222.42.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In other news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 70 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,572 per share, with a total value of £1,800.40. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

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