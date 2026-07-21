3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a return on equity of 104.75% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.800-8.950 EPS.

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3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. 3M has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $177.41.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,606 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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