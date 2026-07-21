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Buy, Hold, or Wait: 3 Small-Cap Stocks Telling Different Stories

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 21, 2026
Computer monitor displaying an upward-trending green stock price chart on a desk near office windows.

Key Points

  • The Russell 2000 small-cap index has risen about 18% in 2026, roughly double the S&P 500, as investors rotate away from pricey technology stocks.
  • Boston Beer remains a Hold after lowering its 2026 earnings guidance and trading at an eight-year low, though analysts see over 20% upside ahead of its July 23 earnings report.
  • Opera Limited is rated a Buy due to strong AI-driven revenue growth, undervalued financials, a dividend yield above 4%, and a $300 million buyback plan, while Lindblad Expeditions looks attractive long term but extended in the short term.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

As of July 20, the Russell 2000 index, often referred to as the small-cap index, is up approximately 18% in 2026. That’s about double the gains of the S&P 500 and evidence of the sector rotation in the market. The idea is that many investors who are looking for alternatives to technology stocks and their frothy valuations are turning to small-cap stocks that have sold off sharply.

It’s not exactly a growth-versus-value play. Small-cap stocks often lag the market for good reasons. In many cases, the companies are not profitable and may have little revenue. But that’s not always the case, which is where the opportunity may lie.

Investors are looking for options, and they may find them in small-cap stocks. But as with any group of stocks, it’s important to know what you’re buying. Here are three small-cap stocks at different stages, each with an impact on the short-term investment outlook.

Boston Beer Turnaround Story Is a Work in Progress

Boston Beer Today

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. stock logo
SAMSAM 90-day performance
Boston Beer
$180.43 +1.63 (+0.91%)
As of 07/20/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$158.68
$264.46
Price Target
$224.00
Add to Watchlist
Alcohol stocks face several headwinds, including shifting consumer tastes, GLP-1 drugs, and an overall trend toward health and wellness. Boston Beer NYSE: SAM, known for its signature Samuel Adams brand of craft beer, has seen better days. SAM is down over 80% in the last five years and is trading at an eight-year low. Short interest at around 24% doesn’t help.

This isn’t a balance sheet story; it’s about earnings. In Q1 2026, the company lowered its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to a range between $8.50 and $10.50. At the midpoint, it would be on par with the company’s EPS for all of 2025.

The company’s founder, Jim Koch, returned as chief executive officer (CEO) in Aug. 2025. However, that hasn’t done much for SAM in the short term. It’s still early days, however. The consensus analyst price target is approximately $224, which would be more than 20% above its July 20 price. That aside, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce, but that could change with the company’s earnings report due on July 23.

Boston Beer (SAM) stock trades below its 200-day moving average as weak MACD momentum signals ongoing technical pressure.

Why Opera's AI Growth Story Could Have More Upside

Opera Today

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR stock logo
OPRAOPRA 90-day performance
Opera
$19.58 +0.22 (+1.14%)
As of 07/20/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$11.71
$21.06
Dividend Yield
3.98%
P/E Ratio
15.54
Price Target
$21.50
Add to Watchlist
Opera Limited NASDAQ: OPRA is best known for its Opera web browser. But the reason for the stock’s return of about 92% in the last five years is the company’s pivot into agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

The contrast with a company like Boston Beer is a story that’s played out in the broader market. Investor capital has moved from consumer goods to technology, and specifically AI.

But is there enough upside left? Analysts give OPRA a consensus price target of $21.50, about 10% higher than its price on July 20. The company is also forecasting full-year revenue between $720 million and $735 million. At the low end, that’s a 25% year-over-year increase, suggesting the consensus target may be too low.

Complicating the outlook, however, is short interest of around 11% and two recent sales by the company’s CEO. Two sales in a short period may seem concerning. But they’re the only two sales that show up, so it’s not time for investors to get too concerned.

That aside, the chart looks solid; the company’s financials suggest OPRA is undervalued, including estimates of 24% earnings growth in the next 12 months. Add to that, the company pays a semi-annual dividend with an inflation-beating yield of over 4%. It also authorized a $300 million share buyback plan. Those factors make OPRA the Buy in this group.

OPRA stock chart trends higher above its 50-day moving average as MACD signals improving momentum and bullish growth outlook.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock: Is Luxury Travel Growth Already Priced In?

Lindblad Expeditions Today

Lindblad Expeditions stock logo
LINDLIND 90-day performance
Lindblad Expeditions
$27.60 -0.07 (-0.25%)
As of 07/20/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$11.37
$30.00
Price Target
$30.50
Add to Watchlist
Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is another example of how capital has moved in the last five years. Consumers are still prioritizing travel over stuff, particularly higher-income consumers. That fits right into Lindblad’s wheelhouse. The company is the global leader in expedition cruising. It specializes in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote, wildlife-rich regions.

LIND is up over 110% in the last five years. The company has become consistently profitable, and analysts are forecasting 110% earnings growth over the next 12 months. In the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report, it cited strong commercial momentum, affirming its 2026 booking pace and noting that its 2027 booking pace was accelerating.

All of that makes the long-term outlook positive. But in the short term, LIND stock looks extended relative to its valuation.

For buy-and-hold investors, the stock is worth holding; traders may want to trim their positions, and those not currently in the stock may find it better to wait for a pullback. It probably won’t be a big one, but somewhere around the 50-day simple moving average may offer a better entry point.

LIND stock holds above its 50-day moving average after a breakout, with MACD signaling bullish momentum despite a recent pullback.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Boston Beer Right Now?

Before you consider Boston Beer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Beer wasn't on the list.

While Boston Beer currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boston Beer (SAM)
2.6877 of 5 stars		$180.430.9%N/AN/AReduce$224.00
Opera (OPRA)
4.1705 of 5 stars		$19.581.1%3.98%15.54Moderate Buy$21.50
Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
3.0607 of 5 stars		$27.60-0.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$30.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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