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5G Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EchoStar, Ceva, and KT are the three 5G stocks MarketBeat says are worth watching, based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • EchoStar (SATS) operates across pay-TV, retail wireless, 5G network deployment, broadband, and satellite services, giving it broad exposure to 5G-related growth and communications infrastructure.
  • Ceva (CEVA) and KT (KT) are also positioned to benefit from 5G expansion, with Ceva supplying 5G silicon/software IP for handsets and network gear, and KT providing 5G-enabled telecom and broadband services in Korea and abroad.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

EchoStar, Ceva, and KT are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “5G stocks” are shares of companies that are expected to benefit from the rollout and growth of 5G wireless technology. This can include telecom providers, network equipment makers, semiconductor companies, and other firms supplying the infrastructure, devices, or services that enable faster, lower-latency mobile connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EchoStar Right Now?

Before you consider EchoStar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EchoStar wasn't on the list.

While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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