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Manic Monday.com: The Rally Is Just the Beginning for this SaaS Leader

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 11, 2026
Monday.com logo displayed beside a tablet showing a project management dashboard on a desk.

Key Points

  • Monday.com provides another reason to buy into the SaaS sell-off; AI disruption has been good for business.
  • Cash flow and capital returns are part of the thesis, providing significant leverage for investors.
  • High short interest and institutional buying point to shifting market dynamics, with shorts likely covering in May.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

monday.com Today

monday.com Ltd. stock logo
MNDYMNDY 90-day performance
monday.com
$76.91 +4.84 (+6.72%)
As of 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$57.50
$316.98
P/E Ratio
34.18
Price Target
$144.30
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Monday.com’s NASDAQ: MNDY manic Monday May 11 rally is another signal that AI disruption isn’t all that it's cracked up to be. While AI threatens the software landscape, it is still in its early phases, often wrong, and unlikely to disrupt established platforms that are, themselves, integrating AI into their architecture and services.

The takeaway is that stocks like Monday.com are deeply undervalued relative to their forecasts, which are proving too low, and are set to sustain upward momentum over the coming quarters.

MNDY stock advanced 25% in early premarket trading following its release, indicating the strength of the market. The move not only revealed buyers at a critical support level, a long-term low dating to 2022, but also effectively closed a gap formed earlier in the year. Coincident with bullish setups in the stochastic and MACD indicators, the move reveals that market dynamics have shifted.

MNDY in rebound mode.

That shift is from distribution to accumulation. While institutions have bought this stock semi-aggressively over the trailing 12 months, short-sellers were selling into the market, driving it lower. Short interest as a percentage of the float hit a multiyear high ahead of the release, setting the stage for a short-covering rally to amplify the upside. The question is whether the shorts can cover quickly enough, or whether a squeeze ensues. Either way, with shorts converging and institutions accumulating, this market has little choice but to reverse course and advance over time.

Analyst trends also align with the potential for a robust rebound and sustained upside for this stock. While this group aggressively reduced price targets in early 2026, sentiment remains firmly pegged at Moderate Buy, with a 71% Buy-side bias and massive upside at the consensus target. While price target revisions are trending toward the lower end, the floor is set at $80, just above the critical support target, and most price targets place this market in the $90 to $130 range. The opportunity is that analysts revert to price target increases, reinvigorating retail sentiment and reestablishing faith in the consensus price target, leading to a price point above the consensus.

AI Disruption Is Good for Monday.com Business, Inside and Out

Monday.com delivered a solid Q1 earnings report, further solidifying its position in the enterprise AI ecosystem. The company produced $351.3 million in Q1 net revenue, up 24.4% year-over-year, 360 basis points (bps) better than expected, driven by strength across all business sizes, including new and existing clients.

Internal metrics, including net retention rate, new clients, and revenue per share, showed not only strength but also an accelerating business, with penetration up 110% year over year (YOY), driven by larger clients. Breaking it down, clients contributing more than $50,000 in annual recurring revenue grew their contribution by 116%, while those contributing more than $100,000 grew theirs by 115%. Regarding the number of clients, they grew by 32% and 39% for the two highest tiers.

Margin news was also solid. The company’s improving revenue leverage and internal operations offset the impacts of cost pressures and currency headwinds, resulting in a flat adjusted operating margin compared to last year. The critical takeaway is that the company is profitable, has ample free cash flow, and significantly outperformed expectations. The $1.15 in adjusted earnings per share beat MarketBeat’s consensus figure by more than 2,000 bps, making the case that the company's forward guidance is likely to be cautious.

The guidance, likely to be cautious, is bullish for this market. Executives expect revenue growth to slow to 18.5% in Q2 as comps become more difficult and to sustain a steady high-teens pace through year’s end, with revenue slightly better than expected. The likely outcome is that Monday.com continues to perform well, outpacing guidance, and improves its outlook again in the upcoming quarters.

Monday.com: A Balance Sheet to Envy

Monday.com’s balance sheet provides no red flags for investors, only reasons to own the stock. The Q1 highlights include reduced cash and equity, but this was offset by a robust share repurchase, which reduced the count by nearly 8% on average. Other offsetting factors include the still-ample cash balance, just under $1 billion, and low leverage. Long-term debt is virtually non-existent, and the company is net cash relative to its total liabilities. In this scenario, Monday.com can continue executing its strategy and build on the Q1 momentum.

Should You Invest $1,000 in monday.com Right Now?

Before you consider monday.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and monday.com wasn't on the list.

While monday.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
monday.com (MNDY)
4.2898 of 5 stars		$76.916.7%N/A34.18Moderate Buy$144.30
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