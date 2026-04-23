A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.1250.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Sidoti reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,664,418.35. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2,829.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.A10 Networks's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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