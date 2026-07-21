A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and traded as high as $36.82. A10 Networks shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 1,093,884 shares traded.

Get A10 Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut A10 Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the sale, the director owned 68,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,211.26. The trade was a 26.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,372 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,816 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 967.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,444 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 316,512 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider A10 Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and A10 Networks wasn't on the list.

While A10 Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here