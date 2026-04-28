AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Trading Down 8% - Here's What Happened

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY - Get Free Report) shares fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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AAC Technologies Stock Down 8.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company's product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world's top original equipment manufacturers.

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