AAON (AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $381.0830 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.The firm had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AAON's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AAON has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,139,580. This trade represents a 29.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $5,028,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,921 shares of the construction company's stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,062 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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