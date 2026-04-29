AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 991 and last traded at GBX 1,026.04, with a volume of 277860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040.

Get AB Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,370 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,982.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported GBX (53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 4,880 million for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,151 per share, for a total transaction of £23,020. Company insiders own 27.86% of the company's stock.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AB Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AB Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While AB Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here