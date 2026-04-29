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AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
AB Dynamics logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AB Dynamics hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 991 and last at GBX 1,026.04 on volume of 277,860, remaining below its 50-day (GBX 1,149.39) and 200-day (GBX 1,242.24) moving averages.
  • Analysts rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy (three Buys, one Hold) with an average target price of GBX 1,982.50, implying substantial upside from current levels.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX (53) with a negative net margin (-5.02%) and negative ROE (-3.98%), though an insider bought 2,000 shares at GBX 1,151 and insiders hold 27.86% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AB Dynamics.

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 991 and last traded at GBX 1,026.04, with a volume of 277860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,370 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,982.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported GBX (53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 4,880 million for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,151 per share, for a total transaction of £23,020. Company insiders own 27.86% of the company's stock.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

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