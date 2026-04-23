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AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
AB Dynamics logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Price broke below 200‑day moving average: AB Dynamics traded as low as GBX 1,064 and last at GBX 1,066, slipping under its 200‑day MA of GBX 1,253.61 on Wednesday with roughly 122,406 shares traded.
  • Analysts remain generally positive: Three analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,982.50 (Jefferies' target GBX 1,370; Shore Capital reaffirmed Buy).
  • Recent results show weakness despite solid liquidity: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX (53) with a negative net margin (-5.02%) and ROE (-3.98%), while maintaining a quick ratio of 2.10 and insider buying (2,000 shares; insiders own 27.86%).
  • Interested in AB Dynamics? Here are five stocks we like better.

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,253.61 and traded as low as GBX 1,064. AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,066, with a volume of 122,406 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,370 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Dynamics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,982.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported GBX (53) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,880 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AB Dynamics

In related news, insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers purchased 2,000 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,151 per share, for a total transaction of £23,020. 27.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AB Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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