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AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
AB SKF logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AB SKF reported quarterly EPS of $0.46, beating the consensus of $0.38 by $0.08; the company posted a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.20%.
  • The stock opened at $27.03, has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a P/E of 31.43, with a 12‑month range of $17.49–$29.41 and conservative leverage (debt/equity 0.25) alongside liquidity ratios (quick 1.19, current 2.11).
  • Multiple brokerages have downgraded SKFRY recently, leaving consensus sentiment at Reduce (1 Buy, 4 Hold, 2 Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, Zacks reports. AB SKF had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.20%.

AB SKF Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKFRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered AB SKF from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AB SKF

About AB SKF

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF OTCMKTS: SKFRY is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company's products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world's first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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