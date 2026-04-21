AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, Zacks reports. AB SKF had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.20%.

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AB SKF Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKFRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered AB SKF from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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About AB SKF

AB SKF OTCMKTS: SKFRY is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company's products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world's first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

Further Reading

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