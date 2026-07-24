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ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
ABB logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ABB saw unusually heavy trading volume on Friday, with 977,956 shares changing hands, up 167% from the prior session. The stock last traded at $96.01, slightly below its previous close of $97.79.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious, with the consensus rating at “Hold” and a MarketBeat consensus price target of $58.00. Recent moves included upgrades from Pareto Securities, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank, while Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from “buy” to “hold.”
  • ABB’s latest earnings missed profit expectations but beat on revenue, reporting $0.66 EPS versus the $0.79 estimate on revenue of $9.47 billion. The company also posted a strong return on equity of 31.52% and net margin of 13.86%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 977,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session's volume of 366,761 shares.The stock last traded at $96.01 and had previously closed at $97.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Pareto Securities raised ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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