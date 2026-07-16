Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.380-1.46 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 122,698 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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