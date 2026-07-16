Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.450-5.60 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 359 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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