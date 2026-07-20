AbbVie FY2027 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.21. The consensus estimate for AbbVie's current full-year earnings is $14.18 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $254.53 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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