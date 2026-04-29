AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.36), FiscalAI reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from AbbVie's conference call:

AbbVie beat Q1 expectations with adjusted EPS of $2.65 and $15 billion in revenues, and raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.12 to $14.08–$14.28 , citing stronger-than-expected demand across the portfolio.

and in revenues, and raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.12 to , citing stronger-than-expected demand across the portfolio. Immunology momentum remains a key driver— SKYRIZI sales were $4.5B (up ~29% operationally) and management now models ~ $21.6B for 2026, while RINVOQ reached $2.1B (up ~20%) with a $10.2B full‑year assumption, both outperforming expectations.

sales were $4.5B (up ~29% operationally) and management now models ~ for 2026, while reached $2.1B (up ~20%) with a $10.2B full‑year assumption, both outperforming expectations. Pipeline progress in gastroenterology was highlighted—subcutaneous induction SKYRIZI for Crohn’s was submitted in the U.S. with an approval decision expected later this year, and a combo of SKYRIZI + ABBV‑382 showed ~42% endoscopic remission at week 24 in a highly refractory cohort, suggesting potentially transformational efficacy.

for Crohn’s was submitted in the U.S. with an approval decision expected later this year, and a combo of showed ~42% endoscopic remission at week 24 in a highly refractory cohort, suggesting potentially transformational efficacy. Early-stage R&D catalysts include encouraging obesity data for the long‑acting amylin analog ABBV‑295 (~10% weight loss in 12 weeks, good tolerability) and an accelerated oncology plan with etentamig now expected to be submitted by year‑end, both cited as near‑term growth opportunities.

(~10% weight loss in 12 weeks, good tolerability) and an accelerated oncology plan with now expected to be submitted by year‑end, both cited as near‑term growth opportunities. The FDA issued a complete response letter for TrenibotE due to manufacturing questions (no safety/efficacy issues), delaying a U.S. approval path while international launches are still expected later this year.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $204.52. 7,178,072 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $176.57 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company's stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company's stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.19.

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Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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