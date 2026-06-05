AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of AbbVie Inc. NYSE: ABBV. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $224.81 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here