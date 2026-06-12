AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Time to Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $228.40 and last traded at $227.5420. Approximately 4,050,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,753,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.77.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.01. The company has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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