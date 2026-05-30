Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.6364.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here