Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.65 and traded as high as $93.18. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $92.9370, with a volume of 1,102,265 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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