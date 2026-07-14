ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 667.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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