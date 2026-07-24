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abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
abrdn Life Sciences Investors logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw unusually strong trading volume on Friday, with 132,785 shares changing hands, about 10% above the prior session.
  • The stock fell 1.6% to $19.2850, though it remains above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $18.50 and $17.53, respectively.
  • The fund recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.56, equal to an annualized yield of 11.6%; institutional investors own about 32.21% of the stock.
  • Interested in abrdn Life Sciences Investors? Here are five stocks we like better.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 132,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 121,058 shares.The stock last traded at $19.2850 and had previously closed at $19.63.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 1.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 57.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company's stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 132,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,787 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 375,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 63,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,445 shares of the company's stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company's stock.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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