abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 134715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

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abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 536.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the company's stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,742 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,846 shares of the company's stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 74,787 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,521 shares of the company's stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company's stock.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

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