abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,265 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 35,781 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

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abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.3%

HQL opened at $20.34 on Monday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,846 shares of the company's stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 423,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company's stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 132,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,681 shares of the company's stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

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