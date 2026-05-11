Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Get Abrdn alerts: Sign Up

Abrdn Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

About Abrdn

Abrdn plc is a global investment management company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:SLFPY in the over-the-counter market, the firm delivers a broad range of financial products and services to institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Its offerings span equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and private markets, with a focus on active management and thematic investing strategies.

The company's core business activities include the management of pooled and segregated funds, advisory services and model portfolio solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abrdn, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abrdn wasn't on the list.

While Abrdn currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here