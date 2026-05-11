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Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Abrdn logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as $12.65 and closing at that level for the session.
  • The stock rose from a previous close of $11.40, with relatively light volume of 300 shares traded during the day.
  • Abrdn’s balance sheet appears stable, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 and both its quick ratio and current ratio at 2.10.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Abrdn Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

About Abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn plc is a global investment management company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:SLFPY in the over-the-counter market, the firm delivers a broad range of financial products and services to institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Its offerings span equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and private markets, with a focus on active management and thematic investing strategies.

The company's core business activities include the management of pooled and segregated funds, advisory services and model portfolio solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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