abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 240 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 265 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 250.40 on Friday. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 177.52 and a 12-month high of GBX 265. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 452.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

About abrdn

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

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