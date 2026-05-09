Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.22 and traded as low as $27.95. Absa Group shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Absa Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absa Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGRPY

Absa Group Stock Up 0.7%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.94.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited is a South African-based financial services conglomerate headquartered in Johannesburg. The company offers a broad range of banking and financial products and services, including personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, credit cards, wealth management and insurance solutions. Through its integrated platform, Absa delivers digital and branch-based services aimed at meeting the diverse needs of individual consumers, small- to medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

In its retail banking division, Absa provides everyday banking services such as transactional accounts, home and vehicle finance, personal loans and savings products.

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