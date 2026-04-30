Absci (ABSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.4290 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Absci had a negative return on equity of 62.33% and a negative net margin of 4,113.68%.The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absci Price Performance

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Absci has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Absci from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $4.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.44.

View Our Latest Report on Absci

Insider Activity

In other Absci news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 421,446 shares in the company, valued at $965,111.34. The trade was a 31.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Mcclain sold 26,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $80,015.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,334,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,355.33. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Absci by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,990,877 shares of the company's stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $8,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Absci by 2,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,156,067 shares of the company's stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Absci by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,918 shares of the company's stock worth $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 830,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Absci by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,775 shares of the company's stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 737,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company's stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation NASDAQ: ABSI is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company's Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci's offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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