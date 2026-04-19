Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.4286.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $58.63 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,100. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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