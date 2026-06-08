Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.8667.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.75 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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