Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $848.0850 million for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Further Reading

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