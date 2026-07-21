Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 1615129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4,264.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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