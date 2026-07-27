Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Should You Sell?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.82. Approximately 362,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,301,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4,264.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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