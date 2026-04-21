Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0502 per share and revenue of $94.2090 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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