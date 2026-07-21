Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to announce earnings of $0.0453 per share and revenue of $92.3590 million for the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Acadia Realty Trust's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 55.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,909,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,630,000 after buying an additional 1,042,228 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,782,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,802,000 after buying an additional 632,722 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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