Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AKR opened at $21.25 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadia Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here