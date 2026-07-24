Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock's previous close.

ACH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accendra Health from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accendra Health from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Accendra Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Accendra Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Accendra Health alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACH

Accendra Health Trading Down 0.3%

ACH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 180,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,704. Accendra Health has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accendra Health had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 39.84%.The company had revenue of $627.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accendra Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accendra Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Accendra Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accendra Health in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Accendra Health in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Accendra Health in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Accendra Health Company Profile

Accendra Health Inc is a nationwide provider of products, technology, and services that support health beyond the hospital by connecting patients, providers, and insurers. Through its brands, Apria and Byram Healthcare, the company delivers disposable medical supplies, integrated home healthcare equipment, and related services that help improve health outcomes and quality of life for individuals with chronic, complex, and acute health conditions. Its offerings span diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment, along with patient support services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accendra Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accendra Health wasn't on the list.

While Accendra Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here