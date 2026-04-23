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Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026

Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Accendra Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACH

Accendra Health Price Performance

Shares of ACH opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Accendra Health has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Accendra Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accendra Health Inc is a nationwide provider of products, technology, and services that support health beyond the hospital by connecting patients, providers, and insurers. Through its brands, Apria and Byram Healthcare, the company delivers disposable medical supplies, integrated home healthcare equipment, and related services that help improve health outcomes and quality of life for individuals with chronic, complex, and acute health conditions. Its offerings span diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment, along with patient support services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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