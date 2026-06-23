Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Mizuho

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.83% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.85.

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Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $307.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture expanded its fiscal 2026 share repurchase authorization, which signals ongoing capital returns to shareholders and may help support the stock. Accenture Expands 2026 Share Repurchase Authorization Program

Accenture expanded its fiscal 2026 share repurchase authorization, which signals ongoing capital returns to shareholders and may help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Accenture continues to win AI- and cloud-related work, including collaborations with INFRONEER, Unilever, Adobe, and Omnicom, suggesting its longer-term transformation strategy is still gaining traction. INFRONEER Teams with Accenture...

Accenture continues to win AI- and cloud-related work, including collaborations with INFRONEER, Unilever, Adobe, and Omnicom, suggesting its longer-term transformation strategy is still gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the sell-off may be overdone and that Accenture could recover in fiscal 2027 if bookings stabilize and AI investments convert into revenue growth.

Some commentary suggests the sell-off may be overdone and that Accenture could recover in fiscal 2027 if bookings stabilize and AI investments convert into revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being hit by a sharp post-earnings selloff after Accenture reported weaker-than-expected bookings and reduced investor confidence in fiscal 2027 visibility.

The stock is being hit by a sharp post-earnings selloff after Accenture reported weaker-than-expected bookings and reduced investor confidence in fiscal 2027 visibility. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street has turned more cautious, with multiple firms cutting price targets after the earnings report, which adds to near-term pressure on the shares.

Wall Street has turned more cautious, with multiple firms cutting price targets after the earnings report, which adds to near-term pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Management said delayed services deals and Middle East disruption are weighing on the near-term outlook, keeping concerns elevated around revenue momentum.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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