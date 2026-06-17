Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (Democratic-Texas) recently sold shares of Accenture PLC NYSE: ACN. In a filing disclosed on June 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Accenture stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE" account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/12/2026.

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Accenture Stock Up 0.3%

Accenture stock opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average is $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Accenture to $186 from $222 and kept a neutral rating, adding to the cautious tone around the stock ahead of earnings. Susquehanna adjusts price target on Accenture

Susquehanna cut its price target on Accenture to $186 from $222 and kept a neutral rating, adding to the cautious tone around the stock ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies also lowered its target on Accenture to $185 from $210 and maintained a hold rating, reinforcing concerns that near-term upside may be limited. Jefferies adjusts price target on Accenture

Jefferies also lowered its target on Accenture to $185 from $210 and maintained a hold rating, reinforcing concerns that near-term upside may be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Accenture’s fiscal third-quarter results on June 18, with expectations for revenue and EPS growth that could determine whether the recent weakness continues or reverses. Accenture set to report Q3 earnings

Investors are waiting for Accenture’s fiscal third-quarter results on June 18, with expectations for revenue and EPS growth that could determine whether the recent weakness continues or reverses. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture is also in the spotlight after Unilever said it is scaling AI-enabled digital twins across its manufacturing network with Accenture, highlighting ongoing enterprise AI work, though the announcement is not a major immediate catalyst. Unilever scales digital twins across global manufacturing network with Accenture

Accenture is also in the spotlight after Unilever said it is scaling AI-enabled digital twins across its manufacturing network with Accenture, highlighting ongoing enterprise AI work, though the announcement is not a major immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture received an award recognizing its AI innovation across its workforce, which supports the company’s AI narrative but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Accenture award underscores AI role

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,580 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson's career experience includes working as an attorney.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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