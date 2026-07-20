Access Self Storage Inc. Buys 89,700 Shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 89,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$412,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 136,992,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$630,163,223. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position.

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StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.2%

TSE:SVI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.88. 187,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,170. The company's 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.77. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.39.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of C$85.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVI. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded StorageVault Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

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About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company's property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

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