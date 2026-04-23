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Acco Brands (ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Acco Brands logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Q1 2026 earnings due after the close on April 30: Analysts expect EPS of ($0.05) and revenue of $319.93M, with company Q1 guidance of -0.060 to -0.030 EPS and FY 2026 guidance of 0.840–0.890 EPS.
  • High dividend yield: Acco recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 (annualized $0.30), representing a 9.0% yield and a payout ratio of about 68%.
  • Valuation and analyst stance: Shares trade around $3.32 with a market cap of ~$306M and a PE of 7.5, while analysts are mixed (average rating "Reduce" and average target $5).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Acco Brands to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $319.9290 million for the quarter. Acco Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $428.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.94 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect Acco Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acco Brands Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Acco Brands has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Acco Brands's payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Acco Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 131.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acco Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Acco Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Acco Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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