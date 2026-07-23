Acco Brands (ACCO) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Acco Brands to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $402.5330 million for the quarter. Acco Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.93 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts expect Acco Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acco Brands Stock Up 1.4%

ACCO stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Acco Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acco Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of Acco Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $230,012.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,691.60. The trade was a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acco Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,515 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 682,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acco Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,280 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Acco Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,654,306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 240,878 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Acco Brands by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,550,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 784,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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